Sections
Home / Cities / Kerala residents stranded in Ludhiana sent home on special train

Kerala residents stranded in Ludhiana sent home on special train

Ferried to Jalandhar railway station on three buses, leave for Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday night

Updated: May 19, 2020 22:36 IST

By Amarpal Singh, Hindustan Times Ludhianna

Around 90 people from Kerala stranded in Ludhiana returned to Thiruvananthapuram on a Shramik Special train from the Jalandhar railway station on Tuesday night.

The passengers included around 20 nursing students from Christian Medical College (CMC), Ludhiana, while others were employees of private companies and some labourers.

They had applied to travel back home on the Punjab Helpline Portal, following which they were called to the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminal in Ludhiana for the Thiruvananthapuram from Jalandhar.

Ludhiana district administration coordinated with the Jalandhar administration and sent these passengers there on three buses after their medical screening at the local ISBT.



Varghese, a nursing student, said she had been staying at the CMC hostel during the lockdown. “I didn’t face any problem, but as the government was providing the facility for stranded people, I decided to go back home,” she said.

Mohammad Fayaz had come to Ludhiana two months ago for work, but got stuck here after the curfew was clamped. “I got shelter at the mosque on Rahon Road where we were provided all facilities. I applied to return to Kerala after I got to know of the special trains,” he said.

Another passenger, requesting anonymity, said his company had allowed him to work from home, but it was inconvenient to do so from the paying guest facility. “So, he chose to travel back home for now. I will return after the situation normalises,” he said.

Assistant deputy commissioner Iqbal Singh Sandhu said three buses were sent to Jalandhar railway station carrying migrants from Kerala, while three buses carrying around 90 migrants were sent to various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh, Meerut and Muzaffarpur.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana: Huge influx of migrants at shelter homes worries authorities
May 19, 2020 23:30 IST
Dysfunctional streetlights: Mayor stops payment of ₹3 crore to company
May 19, 2020 23:29 IST
Akbar was intensely invested in experiencing the world: Ira Mukhoty
May 19, 2020 23:33 IST
Delhi Covid count up by 500 in a day, death toll rises by six
May 19, 2020 23:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.