Khaira demands ₹1 crore, govt job for slain kabaddi player’s kin

The Punjab Ekta Party leader termed the killing of Arvinderjit Singh by assistant sub-inspector Ramjeet Singh over a parking tiff as a state-sponsored murder by the cop

Updated: May 20, 2020 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Tuesday demanded ₹1 crore compensation and government job for kin of deceased kabaddi player and his injured friend.

The Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) leader termed the killing of Arvinderjit Singh by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramjeet Singh over a parking tiff as a state-sponsored murder by the cop.

In the attack, the slain player’s friend Pardeep Singh had sustained two bullets and has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Kapurthala police had arrested the accused ASI and his friend Mangu for murder and cop was terminated from service.

Khaira, however, said it was not enough and the chief minister should sympathise with the family and interact with them personally before announcing a government job for the Arvinderjit’s kin and injured friend with ₹1 crore compensation.



Last week, inspector general of police (Jalandhar range) along with Kapurthala senior superintendent of police and family members of the deceased had held a joint press conference to counter the social media campaign against the police.

