Khanna LIP in-charge booked for abducting man

The Khanna police have booked the in-charge of Lok Insaaf Party’s local unit and his 12 accomplices for allegedly abducting and confining a 30-year-old man over a monetary dispute.

The accused identified as Sarabjit Singh Kang runs a de-addiction centre, Vishwas Punarvas, in Khanna.

The complainant, Simarjit Kaur, a resident of Shergill Nagar, Malerkotla Road, Khanna, said her husband, Rimpledeep Singh, 30, was a drug addict.

In 2019, she had admitted him to the de-addiction centre run by Kang, who was a friend of her husband.

Kang charged Rs 5,000 per month for her husband’s treatment for six months. But, even after he was cured in May this year, Kang forcibly retained him at the centre and asked for another Rs 30,000 for treatment. But, she brought her husband home 15 days ago.

She alleged that on Monday night, the accused, along with his 12 unidentified accomplices, turned up at their house and took away her husband.

Sub-Inspector Labh Singh, SHO, City 2 police station, Khanna, said a case under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against Kang and his 12 accomplices.

Notably, Kang had staged protests seeking action against inspector Baljinder Singh, former SHO at of Khanna Sadar police station, who was accused of torturing a man and his son at the police station and making them strip.

Kang, along with another LIP leader, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, had removed their clothes outside the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in protest when the special investigation team (SIT) formed by DGP Dinkar Gupta had visited Khanna to investigate the matter on May 30.