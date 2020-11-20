Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Khanna liquor scam: SAD accuses Cong of trying to scuttle probe

Khanna liquor scam: SAD accuses Cong of trying to scuttle probe

They said the officer during whose term an illegal liquor factory had flourished, has been reposted as Khanna’s senior superintendent of police by the Punjab government

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 22:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/HT

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday accused the Congress government of trying to cover up the Rs 100-crore Khanna liquor scam.

They said Gurcharan Singh Grewal, the officer during whose term an illegal liquor factory had flourished, has been reposted as Khanna’s senior superintendent of police by the Punjab government.

The SAD leaders also threatened to raise a stir if the he was not posted out the district.

Former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said it was during Gurcharan’s tenure as SSP that an illegal factory, which produced 1,000 crates of liquor everyday, had flourished under the nose of the local police.



“It is condemnable that the same officer, who was transferred out of the district for failing to stop liquor smuggling, has now been posted back. We condemn the move and demand that he is posted out of the district immediately,” said Grewal.

The senior SAD leader also demanded a CBI probe into the liquor scam. He said those who supplied machinery for the illegal factory and spirit used to make alcohol were yet to be identified.

“The role of the Khanna Congress legislator who openly patronised the factory has also not been probed adequately. Till such time that the CBI probes the matter, it should be given for inquiry to an IG level officer,” he said.

The former minister said it is clear that Gurcharan has been reposted as Khanna SSP to ensure the probe into the illegal factory and its godfathers can be scuttled.

“In case the SSP is not posted out of the district, and a free and fair probe is not conducted into the matter, SAD will launch an agitation to secure justice”, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 21:27 IST
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST

latest news

Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST
Kin’s angst still simmers three years after death of 9 firemen in Ludhiana factory collapse
Nov 20, 2020 22:47 IST
Ludhiana agri varsity employees protest for 2nd consecutive day; threaten to go on hunger strike
Nov 20, 2020 22:43 IST
Reopening of colleges in Ludhiana: Managements in a fix over PU, Punjab govt orders
Nov 20, 2020 22:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.