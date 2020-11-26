Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Khanna man robs his employer of ₹39 lakh

Khanna man robs his employer of ₹39 lakh

The police suspect that the accused was hatching conspiracy of committing the crime for long

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

An employee of a shopkeeper fled with ₹39.13 lakh belonging to his employer in Khanna, police said on Thursday. The accused, along with his co-worker, had left the shop for depositing the cash in the bank. However, when the co-worker went to refuel bike, the accused fled with the cash.

Khanna City 2 police have registered an FIR against Nihal Vijan of Khanna following the statement of Gagan Batra, owner of Batra Enterprises.

The complainant said that he had sent his employees, Nihal and Narinder, to deposit ₹39.13 lakh to his account in Union Bank of India.

“When Narinder and Nihal were going to bank, their motorcycle ran out of fuel. They pushed the motorcycle to the petrol pump. While Narinder went inside the filling station, Nihal waited outside. When Narinder came out, he couldn’t find Nihal and contacted me immediately. When Nihal couldn’t be traced, we approached the police,” Batra said.



Inspector Labh Singh said while scanning CCTV footage, the police found Nihal standing outside the filling station. “In the mean time, a white Honda City car turned up there. Nihal could be seen signalling the car occupants. The car arrived near him, he sat in the car and they fled the scene,” he added.

The inspector said that police are trying to trace the owner of the car. The police also suspect that the accused was hatching conspiracy of committing the crime for long.

The police have also conducted raids at his house in Khanna, but he was not present there. A hunt is on for his arrest, the cop said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Nov 26, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Nov 26, 2020 21:56 IST
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Nov 26, 2020 22:45 IST
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
Nov 26, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

IIT, NIT students to get option to study in Hindi, local languages
Nov 26, 2020 23:46 IST
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue
Nov 26, 2020 23:44 IST
Happy to have met Navjot Singh Sidhu, says Amarinder Singh after luncheon
Nov 26, 2020 23:43 IST
Don’t air grievances publicly: Punjab CM
Nov 26, 2020 23:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.