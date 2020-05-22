Khanna police arrest prime accused in Ludhiana jewellery shop robbery case

Wanted by the Ludhiana police, the prime accused in the 2.1-kg gold robbery case was arrested by the Khanna police on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Vishnu Soni alias Sam of Ganesh Nagar in Ludhiana. Police have also recovered a .315-bore pistol and four live cartridges from his possession.

BOOKED UNDER ARMS ACT

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said that a team led by Sadar Khanna station house officer had installed a checkpost at Mohanpur T-point following a tip-off and caught the accused with the weapon. He was booked under the Arms Act following his arrest.

During preliminary investigation, he confessed to the cops that he, along with his three accomplices, had robbed 2.1-kg gold from a wholesale jewellery shop in Ghumar Mandi on January 29.

HAD HELD SHOP OWNER, EMPLOYEE HOSTAGE

The robbers had held shop owner, Vijay Jain, and his employee, Neeraj, at gunpoint and fled with the gold estimated to be worth Rs 80 lakh in a Toyota Fortuner car. A case under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and 25/54/59 of Arms Act was registered at Division number 8 police station on January 30.

ACCOMPLICE IS A HISTORY-SHEETER

SSP Khanna said that one of the accomplices has been identified as Tajinder Singh alias Teja of Nawanshehar.

Tajinder and his two brothers are notorious criminals who had been arrested a number of times in cases of murder and quarrel. Tajinder is out on bail while his two brothers are still in the jail.

Khanna deputy superintendent of police Rajanparminder Singh said that Vishnu Soni was residing in a rented accommodation in Mandiala village of Khanna for the past few days. “We are trying to find out how long he has been here and whether the landlord had got police verification or not,” he said.

ACCUSED LIVED IN A RENTED ACCOMMODATION IN CITY

According to sources, Ludhiana police was trying to arrest a person name Sam and the team had also conducted a raid in Noida to arrest him before lockdown but Sam had managed to flee the then. City police was aware that one of accused in the case is Vishnu Soni but they didn’t know that Vishnu Soni and Sam were the same person.

However, as of now two accused have been arrested in this case so far. The police is yet to recover the vehicle used in the crime and arrest the remaining accused.

Sub inspector Kulbir Singh, in-charge police post Ghumar Mandi said that the city police have first arrested Bhushan Kumar alias Bhushan of Nawanshehr in this case and total five persons were named in the FIR. “Earlier, the case was registered against four persons but later a role of woman also came in light,” he said.

The police denied to disclose the names of other accused.