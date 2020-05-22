Sections
Home / Cities / Khanna police arrest prime accused in Ludhiana jewellery shop robbery case

Khanna police arrest prime accused in Ludhiana jewellery shop robbery case

Arrested with a .315-bore pistol from a checkpost following a tip-off

Updated: May 22, 2020 20:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused in Khanna police custody on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Wanted by the Ludhiana police, the prime accused in the 2.1-kg gold robbery case was arrested by the Khanna police on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Vishnu Soni alias Sam of Ganesh Nagar in Ludhiana. Police have also recovered a .315-bore pistol and four live cartridges from his possession.

BOOKED UNDER ARMS ACT

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said that a team led by Sadar Khanna station house officer had installed a checkpost at Mohanpur T-point following a tip-off and caught the accused with the weapon. He was booked under the Arms Act following his arrest.

During preliminary investigation, he confessed to the cops that he, along with his three accomplices, had robbed 2.1-kg gold from a wholesale jewellery shop in Ghumar Mandi on January 29.



HAD HELD SHOP OWNER, EMPLOYEE HOSTAGE

The robbers had held shop owner, Vijay Jain, and his employee, Neeraj, at gunpoint and fled with the gold estimated to be worth Rs 80 lakh in a Toyota Fortuner car. A case under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and 25/54/59 of Arms Act was registered at Division number 8 police station on January 30.

ACCOMPLICE IS A HISTORY-SHEETER

SSP Khanna said that one of the accomplices has been identified as Tajinder Singh alias Teja of Nawanshehar.

Tajinder and his two brothers are notorious criminals who had been arrested a number of times in cases of murder and quarrel. Tajinder is out on bail while his two brothers are still in the jail.

Khanna deputy superintendent of police Rajanparminder Singh said that Vishnu Soni was residing in a rented accommodation in Mandiala village of Khanna for the past few days. “We are trying to find out how long he has been here and whether the landlord had got police verification or not,” he said.

ACCUSED LIVED IN A RENTED ACCOMMODATION IN CITY

According to sources, Ludhiana police was trying to arrest a person name Sam and the team had also conducted a raid in Noida to arrest him before lockdown but Sam had managed to flee the then. City police was aware that one of accused in the case is Vishnu Soni but they didn’t know that Vishnu Soni and Sam were the same person.

However, as of now two accused have been arrested in this case so far. The police is yet to recover the vehicle used in the crime and arrest the remaining accused.

Sub inspector Kulbir Singh, in-charge police post Ghumar Mandi said that the city police have first arrested Bhushan Kumar alias Bhushan of Nawanshehr in this case and total five persons were named in the FIR. “Earlier, the case was registered against four persons but later a role of woman also came in light,” he said.

The police denied to disclose the names of other accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stuck in US for two months, 100 tourists flown back to Chandigarh
May 22, 2020 21:38 IST
HC seeks clarity from activist over Animal Welfare Board taking care of pets during lockdown
May 22, 2020 21:38 IST
Lockdown strengthening family ties, shows research
May 22, 2020 21:38 IST
Amphan effect on Nagapattinam; fishing harbour wall damaged
May 22, 2020 21:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.