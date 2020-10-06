Sections
Khanna police bust gang of vehicle lifters, arrest 3

The police have sealed the godown where the accused used to park the stolen vehicles.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police with the recovered vehicles in Khanna on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The Khanna police busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of its three members and recovery of two pick-up trucks from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Naresh alias Kalu of Bhiwani in Haryana, Neeraj Verma of Rohtak and Lakhbir Singh alias Lakhi of Dhuri in Sangrur. The accused who are yet to be arrested are Amrik Ram of Malaud, his brother Vicky Ram and their employee. Amrik Ram and Vicky Ram are said to be scrap dealers.

The accused used to steal pick-up trucks only and sell it for ₹50,000-₹60,000 after dismantling them.

The police have sealed the godown where the accused used to park the stolen vehicles.



Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said that the accused were arrested from near Burkre village following a tip-off. The accused had stolen a vehicle from Ambala on October 4 and were travelling to the city hide it at the godown that belongs to Amrik and Vicky.

Following the information provided by the accused, the police conducted a raid at the godown, but the accused managed to flee the spot.

The SSP added that the accused have stolen vehicles from Ambala, Hisar, Patiala, Sangrur and Dhuri. A case under Sections 379, 411, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Malaud police station.

The accused are already facing trial in at least 14 cases lodged against them in Haryana and Punjab, he added.

