Khanna police celebrates veterans’ day

The SSP asked the veterans for suggestions to make the police force more effective.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Khanna police celebrated veterans’ day on Sunday and honoured them for their services. Senior superintendent of police Gursharandeep Singh Grewal listened to the veterans’ grievances and assured them that they would be resolved. The SSP also asked the veterans for suggestions to make the police force more effective. The veterans and police personnel observed two-minutes of silence to honour the fallen veterans. Retired superintendent of police Satnam Singh, who is the president of Punjab Police Pensioners’ Association, Khanna, shared his experiences with the young police officers and also gave suggestions to them.

