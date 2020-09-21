Khanna Police foil robbery bid with arrest of three Haryana residents

The Khanna police foiled a robbery bid with the arrest of a former driver of a Haryana-based timber merchant and his two accomplices. The accused, who belong to Haryana, had hatched a conspiracy to rob the accountant of the timber merchant when he had come to Punjab for collecting payments.

Police have recovered two pistols, six live cartridges, two sharp-edged weapons and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Vinod Kumar of Pionda village of Kaithal, Sonu Malik and Sandeep alias Deepi of Vikas Nagar of Panipat. Their three accomplices, including Deepak of Gari of Panipat, Tesa of Panipat and Gullu of Kishanpura of Panipat are yet to be arrested.

Khanna senior superintendent of police Harpreet Singh stated that the police received information that some miscreants had entered Khanna to rob Tushar, the accountant of Timber merchant Amit Gupta.

The SSP said the police arrested the accused near Alaur Village during a special checking.

Vinod Kumar used to work as a driver with the timber merchant and was aware that the accountant was traveling to Punjab with a huge amount.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused. An FIR under Sections 399 (dacoity), 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at Police Station City-2 of Khanna.