Khanna police station torture: Unable to meet SIT officials, LIP leaders remove kurta in protest

High drama was witnessed outside the office of Khanna senior superintendent of police (SP) Harpreet Singh on Saturday as Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leaders Manwinder Singh Giaspura and Sarabjit Singh Kang, along with their supporters, removed their kurtas in protest after they were not allowed to meet the SIT officials looking into the police station torture case.

The case pertains to the alleged stripping and torture of a former sarpanch’s husband, her son and husband’s aide by inspector Baljinder Singh, the former station house officer (SHO) of Khanna. A video purportedly showing the incident was also circulated on social media sites.

The special investigation team (SIT), formed by DGP Dinkar Gupta, was in town to investigate the matter when LIP leaders, along with their supporters, demanded to meet them. The party leaders said that there were several other people who wanted to file their complaints against the former SHO for torture.

“We came here to meet additional director general of police (ADGP) Dr Naresh Arora, who is heading the SIT, but weren’t allowed. We staged a protest following which the SSP has assured us that he will arrange a meeting with SIT members, but after sometime, the ADGP left the office. In protest, we have removed our kurtas,” said Giaspura.

The LIP leader also alleged that instead of taking action against the SHO, police have transferred the inspector to Ferozepur. He demanded an FIR against the SHO and his dismissal from the force. “If an FIR is not lodged against the former SHO, we will block national highway,” he added.

Later, superintendent of police (SP, detective) Jagwinder Singh received complaints from the complainants.