Kharar bank employee among 32 fresh Covid cases in Punjab’s Mohali; district count climbs to 747

A State Bank of India branch in Kharar was sealed after a woman employee tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, as Mohali saw no let-up in fresh cases with 32 reported from across the district, taking the total count to 747.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said, the SBI branch has been sealed and the health department will be taking samples of all its employees on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a day after the station house officer (SHO), Kharar City, was found infected with the virus leading to sealing of the premises, the administration decided to stop public dealing at all police stations in the district. Earlier, even Gharuan police station had to be sealed after 16 cops tested positive.

The number of active cases in the district stand at 268, with 465 people recovering so far, 14 of whom were discharged on Monday. As many as 14 have succumbed to the disease.

The fresh cases are spread across the district, with infections being reported from Phases 3B1, 6 and 10 besides Sectors 66, 67, 70 and 78 within Mohali city. The patients include an 80-year-old woman from Zirakpur besides three more senior citizens, aged 67, 72 and 77, from Mohali city. All have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.