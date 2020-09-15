Kharar: BKU protesters booked for obstructing public way

The police on Tuesday booked around 150 workers of the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU), Lakhowal, and the BKU, Sidhupur, for violating social distancing norms and obstructing the National Highway 21 in Kharar during a protest

The farmers who are agitating against agriculture amendment ordinances and the Power Amendment Bill promulgated by the Central government, blocked the highway with tractor trolleys for nearly two hours.

The protestors said that if any member of Parliament from Punjab supported the bill they will not allow him/her to enter their village. They also alleged that the agriculture amendment ordinances and the Power Amendment Bill were anti-farmer.

Ravjot Kaur, superintendent of police, rural, said, “We have registered an FIR against the protesters for flouting social distancing norms and obstructing the public way. No statement has been registered as yet.”

A case has been registered against the unidentified protesters under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) at the Kharar police station.