Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Kharar civil hospital now offers 15-minute drive-through Covid test

Kharar civil hospital now offers 15-minute drive-through Covid test

The initiative was planned keeping in mind the increasing number of cases and the subsequent increase in demand for testing.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:55 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Mohali

A health official taking a sample of a resident sitting in his car at Kharar civil hospital in Mohali on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The civil hospital in Kharar has upped its Covid-19 testing by establishing an additional facility for drive-through sample collection, the first of its kind facility in the district. Everyday, sampling begins before 11am and caters to 20-25 people.

The initiative was planned keeping in mind the increasing number of cases and the subsequent increase in demand for testing. Anyone with mild or moderate symptoms can get themselves tested at this drive-through facility.

Dr Manohar Singh, senior medical officer, said the initiative was being appreciated widely. “People line in front of the testing window while seated in their vehicles, give their samples and drive out of the hospital. We request the people to register for the test in advance, maybe a day before, to minimise time in the hospital. Although people without prescriptions can also come directly to the Flu Corner and get registered for testing.”

Dr Ishan Sharma, nodal officer for Covid-19, Kharar, said, “A 15-minute time slot is allocated to each vehicle, but the entire sample collection process lasts for not more than 5 to 6 minutes. We have kept a buffer period to avoid overcrowding and overlapping. Also, we need sufficient time to sanitise the place.”



Kamal Tiwana of Kharar said, “Earlier, we were scared to get our test done anticipating rush in one room. With the drive-through facility, I got my family tested.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Sep 07, 2020 22:55 IST
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Sep 07, 2020 21:43 IST
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
Sep 08, 2020 00:33 IST
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Sep 07, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

Smooth but slow on Day 1 as Delhi Metro comes back to life
Sep 08, 2020 01:32 IST
Gas leak at Boisar chemical unit near Mumbai, one injured
Sep 08, 2020 01:30 IST
22-year-old arrested for murdering aunt in Mumbai
Sep 08, 2020 01:28 IST
27-year-old from Thane district says triple talaq over phone, case registered
Sep 08, 2020 01:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.