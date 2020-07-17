Sections
Home / Cities / Kharar civil hospital sealed as receptionist tests positive for Covid-19

20 fresh cases surfaced on Friday, taking Mohali district’s count to 492.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 18:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Of the total 492 cases in the district, 310 have recovered and nine have died. (HT File Photo )

The Kharar civil hospital was sealed on Friday after a 52-year-old female receptionist tested positive for Covid-19.

She was among the 20 fresh cases confirmed in Mohali district, where the total cases now stand at 492.

Health authorities said her contacts will be traced and tested.

A private bank in Dera Bassi and a public bank in Zirakpur were also sealed after their two staffers were found positive. The 25-year-old woman works as a cashier with the private bank, while the 43-year-old old is a manager at the latter.



Two 36 years old women and a 75-year-old woman, besides a 16-year-old boy have contracted the infection in Kharar.

Two female patients, aged 37 and 33, are from Sector 80.

Four women, aged 54, 37, 28 and 18, are from Sector 71, Phase 10, Phase 1 and Phase 3, respectively. A 24-year-old man in Phase 5 was also found positive.

In the city’s periphery, a 28-year-old female tested positive in Banur; a 23-year-old woman in Lalru; and a 65-year-old woman in Zirakpur.

Two men aged 64 and 61, are from Baltana, while a 29-year-old man tested positive in Aerocity.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all patients had been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.

Also, 16 patients were discharged from the hospital on Friday, bringing down the active patients in the district to 173.

Of the total 492 cases in the district, 310 have recovered and nine have died.

