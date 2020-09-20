Kharar man who was attacked at his house succumbs to injuries

Two days after being attacked at his house in Kharar, chartered accountant Arun Sharma, 61, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Around half a dozen men had attacked Sharma with wooden clubs and sharp-edged weapons after barging into his house in the wee hours of Thursday. Even gunshots were fired.

Sharma breathed his last at a private hospital in Phase 1. Police said he had suffered heavy blood loss due to injuries on the head as well as splinter wounds. He was also left with fractured legs besides other injuries.

Police have already arrested three of the five accused named in the FIR: Akashdeep Singh, alias Pannu, of Kharar; Harinder Sahota of Salora village, Ropar; and Jasjit Singh of Morinda. They were produced in court on Saturday and sent to five-day police remand. Baljit Chaudhary and Bhavjit Gill, both residents of Kharar, are still at large.

Had come to attack son

Police said Sharma’s son Devan, in his complaint, stated that Chaudhary had been trying to extort money from him after filming his objectionable video at a paying guest accommodation that they used to share earlier.

After Devan refused to pay the money, Chaudhary along with his accomplices allegedly came to his house to kill him. On seeing them in CCTV, Devan reportedly escaped through the rooftop, but the attackers caught hold of his sleeping father.

Kin hold protest

After Sharma’s demise, his family refused to cremate the body and blocked the highway near the Kharar bus stand for about an hour and a half . Devan alleged that the police have failed to name another assailant, who is a resident of Bhagomajra, in the FIR.

The family relented after assurances from police.

Baghwant Singh, station house officer, Kharar City, said: “We will add his name only after verifying the facts. During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that he was not present at the crime spot, as seen in the CCTV footage. No one involved in the crime will be spared.”

Initially, the case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 450 (house trespass), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.

“We have added Section 302 (murder) to the FIR,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Mohali. “We have already arrested three of the accused and others will be apprehended soon.”