Kharar-Mullanpur road: Travel time from Mohali to New Chandigarh to be reduced by 15-20 minutes

The project was officially inaugurated on Tuesday by Sarvjit Singh, Punjab principal secretary, department of housing and urban development. (HT PHOTO)

The road that will connect Mullanpur in New Chandigarh to Kharar on National Highway 21 will provide direct access to the towns of Ropar and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh to commuters coming from Ambala and Delhi, who would no longer be required to go through Chandigarh.

The project was officially inaugurated on Tuesday by Sarvjit Singh, Punjab principal secretary, department of housing and urban development.

The construction of the 200-feet wide road, that was delayed by four months, was allotted at a cost of ₹121 crore and had begun on October 10. Earlier, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, housing and urban development minister, was scheduled to lay the foundation stone.

The road that will pass through Saini Majra, Thaska, Hasanpur and Palheri villages is expected to lead to development of these areas.

The new road extension will begin from the dividing road of Sector 120/125 (NH 5), Sunny Enclave, and run till Mullanpur in New Chandigarh. The scope of the work includes provision of public health, civil and electrical services. The project is slated to be completed by the end of next year.

The construction of this 8-lane stretch includes provision of a road culvert, one high-level bridge, laying of storm water drainage pipes and installation of street lights.

This portion of the Airport Road will provide direct connectivity to New Chandigarh from the Chandigarh International Airport. The new road will help commuters avoid journeying through Chandigarh or Kurali while travelling between Kharar and Mullanpur.

The travel time between Mohali and New Chandigarh is expected to be reduced by 15-20 minutes.