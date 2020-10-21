Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Kharar-Mullanpur road: Travel time from Mohali to New Chandigarh to be reduced by 15-20 minutes

Kharar-Mullanpur road: Travel time from Mohali to New Chandigarh to be reduced by 15-20 minutes

The road will pass through Saini Majra, Thaska, Hasanpur and Palheri villages

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The project was officially inaugurated on Tuesday by Sarvjit Singh, Punjab principal secretary, department of housing and urban development. (HT PHOTO)

The road that will connect Mullanpur in New Chandigarh to Kharar on National Highway 21 will provide direct access to the towns of Ropar and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh to commuters coming from Ambala and Delhi, who would no longer be required to go through Chandigarh.

The project was officially inaugurated on Tuesday by Sarvjit Singh, Punjab principal secretary, department of housing and urban development.

The construction of the 200-feet wide road, that was delayed by four months, was allotted at a cost of ₹121 crore and had begun on October 10. Earlier, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, housing and urban development minister, was scheduled to lay the foundation stone.

The road that will pass through Saini Majra, Thaska, Hasanpur and Palheri villages is expected to lead to development of these areas.



The new road extension will begin from the dividing road of Sector 120/125 (NH 5), Sunny Enclave, and run till Mullanpur in New Chandigarh. The scope of the work includes provision of public health, civil and electrical services. The project is slated to be completed by the end of next year.

The construction of this 8-lane stretch includes provision of a road culvert, one high-level bridge, laying of storm water drainage pipes and installation of street lights.

This portion of the Airport Road will provide direct connectivity to New Chandigarh from the Chandigarh International Airport. The new road will help commuters avoid journeying through Chandigarh or Kurali while travelling between Kharar and Mullanpur.

The travel time between Mohali and New Chandigarh is expected to be reduced by 15-20 minutes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
Oct 20, 2020 23:46 IST
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
Oct 20, 2020 23:41 IST
IPL 2020 highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Oct 20, 2020 23:27 IST

latest news

Chandigarh pensioner who shot self succumbs, tests Covid +ve
Oct 21, 2020 00:39 IST
PGIMER tells staffers to be vigilant after body swap at mortuary
Oct 21, 2020 00:39 IST
Four robbers uproot ATM in Zirakpur, one held after chase
Oct 21, 2020 00:36 IST
Chandigarh mayor left red-faced as BJP councillors skip MC meet
Oct 21, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.