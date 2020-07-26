Sections
Home / Cities / Kharar shoot-out: Gangsters sent to 5-day police remand

Kharar shoot-out: Gangsters sent to 5-day police remand

The organised crime unit of Punjab Police on Saturday got five-day custody of four gangsters, a day after they were arrested following a brief shoot-out at Aman Homes in Kharar.The...

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

(Representational photo)

The organised crime unit of Punjab Police on Saturday got five-day custody of four gangsters, a day after they were arrested following a brief shoot-out at Aman Homes in Kharar.

The accused — Kulwinder Singh, Parminder Singh alias Pinda, residents of Buttar Kalan village in Moga, Amritpal Singh and Amrik Singh of Samrala in Ludhiana — were produced before a court here and sent to five-day police remand.

Injured in the shoot-out, gangster Navdeep Singh Navi alias John Buttar of Moga, underwent a surgery in PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Saturday. He had sustained two bullet injuries in both his legs after the police team that had gone to arrest him fired three gunshots at him in retaliation. John Buttar is under treatment and would be arrested after his recovery.

TENANT VERIFICATION WAS NOT DONE



As per the police, the accused had rented a flat in Aman Homes through a broker. Though the rent agreement was entered, the broker failed to get the mandatory police verification of the tenants done. The flat is owned by Harcharan Singh, who is unwell, so the broker was handling all the rent dealings.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

3 cops die of Covid-19 in Maharashtra in 24 hours; state police death toll touches 93
Jul 26, 2020 00:52 IST
Cop deployed in security detail of Maharashtra CM’s wife tests positive
Jul 26, 2020 00:46 IST
Children of a lesser God: Donations dry up, orphanages struggle to stay afloat
Jul 26, 2020 00:46 IST
Dereliction of duty will cost the state dear in its fight against Covid-19, says Maharashtra CM
Jul 26, 2020 00:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.