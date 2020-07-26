Kharar shoot-out: Gangsters sent to 5-day police remand

The organised crime unit of Punjab Police on Saturday got five-day custody of four gangsters, a day after they were arrested following a brief shoot-out at Aman Homes in Kharar.

The accused — Kulwinder Singh, Parminder Singh alias Pinda, residents of Buttar Kalan village in Moga, Amritpal Singh and Amrik Singh of Samrala in Ludhiana — were produced before a court here and sent to five-day police remand.

Injured in the shoot-out, gangster Navdeep Singh Navi alias John Buttar of Moga, underwent a surgery in PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Saturday. He had sustained two bullet injuries in both his legs after the police team that had gone to arrest him fired three gunshots at him in retaliation. John Buttar is under treatment and would be arrested after his recovery.

TENANT VERIFICATION WAS NOT DONE

As per the police, the accused had rented a flat in Aman Homes through a broker. Though the rent agreement was entered, the broker failed to get the mandatory police verification of the tenants done. The flat is owned by Harcharan Singh, who is unwell, so the broker was handling all the rent dealings.