Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Kharar youth held for kidnapping, raping teen

Kharar youth held for kidnapping, raping teen

According to police, Jaspreet abducted the minor “on the pretext of marriage” on Sunday and took her to a hotel in Yamunanagar in Haryana, where he allegedly raped her

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Kurali police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl.

Identified as Jaspreet Singh, 20, of Bassian Bahman village near Kharar, he was produced before a local court on Tuesday and sent to three-day police remand.

According to police, Jaspreet abducted the minor “on the pretext of marriage” on Sunday and took her to a hotel in Yamunanagar in Haryana, where he allegedly raped her.

“The two were traced to the hotel within 24 hours, following which the accused was arrested and the victim handed over to her family,” said sub-inspector Gurpreet Singh, Kurali City station house officer.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code besides Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Oct 13, 2020 18:32 IST
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Oct 13, 2020 19:42 IST
SRH vs CSK Live: Watson, Rayudu begin CSK’s counter-attack
Oct 13, 2020 20:36 IST
In ‘Festival Special’ services, railways to run 392 more trains
Oct 13, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Belur Math not to allow devotees during During Puja
Oct 13, 2020 20:37 IST
Covid: Chandigarh admin bans hookah bars
Oct 13, 2020 20:35 IST
Bihar polls: Amid rumour-mongering, all eyes on Cong’s apex poll body meet
Oct 13, 2020 20:38 IST
Anup Jalota poses with Jasleena Matharu in rapper avatar
Oct 13, 2020 20:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.