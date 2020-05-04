Sections
Home / Cities / Kharghar resident loses ₹2 lakh to online fraud

Kharghar resident loses ₹2 lakh to online fraud

A college lecturer from Kharghar lost ₹2 lakh after a caller told her bank account has been blocked.Kavita Sawant, 32, received a text message on April 27 that her bank account has been blocked and...

Updated: May 04, 2020 17:46 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

A college lecturer from Kharghar lost ₹2 lakh after a caller told her bank account has been blocked.

Kavita Sawant, 32, received a text message on April 27 that her bank account has been blocked and she needs to contact the customer care.

When Sawant called the phone number mentioned in the text message, a man answered the call and he told her that her savings account will be frozen if she did not update her Know Your Customer (KYC) details.

The man told her she should do it immediately.



To verify if he is actually calling from the bank, she asked him her account statement. When he told her she had ₹6.5 lakh in her bank account, she believed it to be a genuine call, said the police.

Telling her she needs a new user ID, he created it for her on the call. The woman later received a message from the bank that a payee had been added to her account for transfer of funds.

After 30 minutes, the accused called her again and asked for the one time password (OTP) using which he transferred around ₹1 lakh twice.

“The accused also told her the money would be transferred to her account in six transactions. The man’s phone was switched off immediately and the woman realised it was a scam,” said an officer from Kharghar police station.

The Kharghar police have registered a case of cheating against the person under the Information Technology Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to begin repatriation of stranded Indians abroad from May 7, says foreign ministry
May 04, 2020 18:45 IST
Ahead of WHO’s virtual meet, some real pressure on Tedros. And a complication
May 04, 2020 18:13 IST
Ensure social distance: Kejriwal warns after chaos at Delhi’s liquor shops
May 04, 2020 18:45 IST
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
May 04, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

The lockdown is now getting a bit too much: Arjan Bajwa
May 04, 2020 18:48 IST
La Liga ready to begin testing players ahead of training
May 04, 2020 18:46 IST
Migrant workers’ return en masse from urban hubs a concern: Empowered group
May 04, 2020 18:49 IST
Young Jordanians on lockdown showcase ‘talent from home’ for hit contest
May 04, 2020 18:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.