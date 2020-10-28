Sections
Khattar inaugurates government college in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani, sports stadium in Kalka

The foundation stone of multilevel parking at Nada Sahib gurdwara under PRASAD scheme was also laid.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

On the completion of one year of his government’s second term, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced 15 development projects worth ₹105.21 crore for Panchkula.

Of these, five projects were inaugurated, while foundation stones of 10 were laid, an official statement read.

The chief minister, accompanied by his deputy Dushyant Chautala and other cabinet members, inaugurated the projects via videoconferencing from Hisar.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta said among the new projects were special drains for safe passage of flood and waste water from Barwala and Bataur into Tangri river, a government polytechnic college in Sector 26, a multi-skill centre, another government college in Raipur Rani and a sports stadium at the Kalka government college.



Besides this, repair works worth ₹3.5 crore of the road between Firozpur and Hangola, improvement of link roads to Natwal worth ₹1.95 crore, reconstruction of link roads in Thane Ki Sair worth ₹1.16 crore, and widening of other link roads worth ₹1.34 crore were also announced.

The foundation stone of a primary health centre worth ₹4.6 crore was also laid in Barwala. An old-age home will also come up at the Mansa Devi Complex, besides a multilevel parking.

Construction of a school building in Raipur Rani and the office building of directorate social justice and empowerment department in Sector 17 were announced as well.

Speaker Gupta said that work of building cycle tracks has begun in Panchkula district.

A rail over bridge (ROB) to connect Sector 20 is also being constructed at a cost of ₹52 crore, he added.

