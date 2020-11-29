Khattar’s ignorance towards farmers’ movement shocking, disturbing: Hooda

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday described as “shocking and disturbing” chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s reported statement that Haryana farmers were not involved in the current agitation against the farm laws.

“The chief minister should clarify if he does not consider the agitating farmers as residents of Haryana? If the farmers of Haryana are not part of the movement, then who did the government lathi-charge in Pipli? Who are the people who were detained by Haryana Police before their Delhi march? Who where are the thousands of farmers against whom the Haryana government has filed cases,” Hooda questioned.

The former CM said “the ignorance of Khattar towards such a big movement is shocking and disturbing” and that the state government should know that the farmers of Haryana and Punjab have stood shoulder to shoulder in this movement.

“They are also getting support from the farmers of UP, Rajasthan and other states. Ignoring them is an insult to those who work hard to ensure food on our tables. As a responsible Opposition, we fully support the demands of the farmers,” said Hooda.

Meanwhile, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumri Selja demanded the withdrawal of cases registered against the agitating farmers and the release of all detained farmers. The HPCC chief said the Centre should hold unconditional talks with the farmers.

Haryana Congress leaders said the entire nation stands with the farmers and will fight till the government concedes to the genuine and lawful demands of the farmers. “Until the farmers win this battle, we stand firmly with the demands of the farmers. The attitude adopted by the government to crush the movement is completely undemocratic as every citizen and every class has the right to demonstrate peacefully for their just demands in democracy,” Hooda said in a statement.