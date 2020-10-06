Khattar takes stock of paddy procurement process at Karnal grain market

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday reached a Karnal grain market and reviewed the procurement of paddy. He also interacted with farmers and listened to the problems being faced by them while selling their produce.

Farmers and arhtiyas also apprised him of the issues encountered due to snags in the ‘e-kharid’ portal.

The chief minister said that there were some problems with the portal as other crops like bajra and cotton have been included in it. “But it will be sorted out,” he added. When farmers urged him to allow the procurement without formalities on the portal, Khattar said this system has been adopted to ensure hassle-free procurement and avoid glut in mandis.

He assured that every single grain of the farmers would be procured and they will not face any problem in the process. He urged the farmers to bring only dry produce in mandis, and also directed the officials concerned to calibrate the moisture meter every Sunday to ensure the quality of grains.