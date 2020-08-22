Sections
Home / Cities / Kidnapped new-born rescued in Jalandhar, 5 held

Kidnapped new-born rescued in Jalandhar, 5 held

Those arrested include a panchayat member, and a woman sanitation employee at the civil hospital

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 22:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

Police officials handing over the infant to his mother in civil hospital on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Jalandhar Two days after a new-born boy was kidnapped from the general ward of the civil hospital, police have rescued the infant, who was to be sold for Rs 4 lakh, and arrested five persons for the crime. Those arrested include a panchayat member, and a woman sanitation employee at the civil hospital.

The accused are Gurpreet Singh Gopi, 22, panchayat member of Maheru village; Gurpreet Singh Peeta, 24; Ranjeet Singh Rana, 25; Davinder Kaur of Khurshaidpur Colony in Nakodar and Kiran, 28, of Lamba Pind. Kiran has been working as a sanitation employee at the civil hospital for seven years.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused were to sell the infant for about Rs 4 lakh and distribute the amount equally. As per preliminary interrogation, on August 20 about 12.40pm, the accused Gopi and Gurpreet reached the rear of the civil hospital in a Bolero (PB08-CG-2473) and were constantly in touch with the three remaining accused, Ranjeet, Davinder and Kiran over phone.

Kiran kidnapped the boy from the ward and handed him to Gopi and Peeta, who carried the infant with them to the Gandra-Pandori road, where it was handed over to Davinder and Ranjeet. The ward has no CCTV.



The infant’s family came to know about his kidnapping a few minutes later, and raised an alarm. Following this, a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) was registered against unidentified persons.

A team led by assistant deputy commissioner of police-1 (ADCP-1) Vatsala Gupta, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Harsimrat Singh and CIA head Harwinder Singh was formed to crack the case. “The team conducted a detailed probe and arrested Gopi from his office. Others were nabbed from their houses. The new-born boy was safely recovered from the room where Rana and Davinder were staying,” Bhullar added.

All accused would be taken in police custody to question them further on the involvement of more people in the racket and to establish where were they going to sell the infant. The new-born was handed back to the family in the civil hospital in the presence of doctors.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CAG report on defence offset performance in next Parliament session: Nirmala Sitharaman
Aug 22, 2020 23:11 IST
‘Confident that Covid-19 vaccine will be developed by end of 2020’: Health minister Harsh Vardhan
Aug 22, 2020 23:08 IST
PM Narendra Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
Aug 22, 2020 23:12 IST
Section of under-construction flyover collapses at Sohna road in Gurugram, no injuries reported
Aug 22, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.