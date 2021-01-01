Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Kiran Choudhry joins farm stir in Dadri

Kiran Choudhry joins farm stir in Dadri

Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry on Thursday joined the farmers’ agitation at Kitlana toll plaza in Dadri and extended her support to the protesters agitating against the...

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 04:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry addressing farmers at Kitlana toll plaza in Dadri on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)

Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry on Thursday joined the farmers’ agitation at Kitlana toll plaza in Dadri and extended her support to the protesters agitating against the Centre’s three farm laws.

The Congress legislator said she joined the stir to express solidarity with farmers as a daughter of a soldier and not an MLA.

“The Union government has agreed to two of four demands, but there was no agreement on the major remaining demands — legal guarantee on the minimum support price for procurement and repeal of the farm laws. Without delaying, the government should accept the farmers’ remaining demands and end this deadlock,” she added.

Hitting out at the BJP, Choudhry alleged the ruling party was making all attempts to divide people on the issue of SYL amid farm agitation.



“Who had stopped the BJP from bringing SYL water in Haryana in the last six years of their rule?” she questioned.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers agitating on Delhi-Jaipur highway on Thursday removed two-layer barricading at Shahjahanpur-Khera border in Rajasthan to move towards the capital.

The police tried using tear gas to deter them. Rewari SP Abhishek Jorwal said they stopped the farmers near Bhudla village, about 12km away from the border.

“Elaborate arrangements have been made to stop them from moving ahead,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
by Roshan Kishore
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
Night curbs in metros to ensure Covid-safe revelry
by HT Correspondents
Mercury falls to 3.3°C, may go up from Jan 2: IMD
by HT Correspondent

latest news

LIC’s value to be assessed by adviser: Govt
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Suzuki, Hyundai chart plans to make India an export hub
by Malyaban Ghosh
Suspended SDO ends life at Sonepat jail
by HT Correspondent
Nine booked for poisoning Karnal woman over property dispute
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.