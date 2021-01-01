Kiran Choudhry joins farm stir in Dadri

Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry on Thursday joined the farmers’ agitation at Kitlana toll plaza in Dadri and extended her support to the protesters agitating against the Centre’s three farm laws.

The Congress legislator said she joined the stir to express solidarity with farmers as a daughter of a soldier and not an MLA.

“The Union government has agreed to two of four demands, but there was no agreement on the major remaining demands — legal guarantee on the minimum support price for procurement and repeal of the farm laws. Without delaying, the government should accept the farmers’ remaining demands and end this deadlock,” she added.

Hitting out at the BJP, Choudhry alleged the ruling party was making all attempts to divide people on the issue of SYL amid farm agitation.

“Who had stopped the BJP from bringing SYL water in Haryana in the last six years of their rule?” she questioned.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers agitating on Delhi-Jaipur highway on Thursday removed two-layer barricading at Shahjahanpur-Khera border in Rajasthan to move towards the capital.

The police tried using tear gas to deter them. Rewari SP Abhishek Jorwal said they stopped the farmers near Bhudla village, about 12km away from the border.

“Elaborate arrangements have been made to stop them from moving ahead,” he added.