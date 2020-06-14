Sections
Home / Cities / Kishtwar’s Galhar-Sansari road connects J&K with Himachal’s Pangi Valley

Kishtwar’s Galhar-Sansari road connects J&K with Himachal’s Pangi Valley

This bypass road will help in evading the earlier world’s dangerous rock-cut stretch on which only light vehicles could ply

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 19:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

With an aim to ensure round the year movement of all type of vehicles on the most important road connecting Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir with Himachal Pradesh and substantially ensuring that the lifeline for the various villages in the remote Paddar region remains connected with other parts of the country, Beacon has completed the re-alignment work of Galhar-Sansari road from 55.100 km to 58.775 km.

This bypass road will help in evading the earlier world’s dangerous rock-cut stretch on which only light vehicles could ply.

People of the region have hailed the efforts of the district administration led by deputy commissioner, Rajinder Singh Tara who has facilitated all the works even in the lockdown period.

Kishtwar DC said that the work on the re-alignment has ensured the employment of locals along with the development of the Kishtwar region. “It will also increase the tourism potential of the Padder subdivision and Pangi valley of Himachal Pradesh thus boosting the socio-economic development of the entire region,” he added.



It is pertinent to mention here that the road passes through rough mountain terrain with overhanging half tunneling stretches, mostly in hard rock strata. The sector also experiences heavy snowfall, flash floods, and sub-zero temperatures during winter making tough working conditions for the GREF employees and the administration.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Stay interstellar’: Sushant’s first Bollywood director pens eulogy
Jun 14, 2020 20:32 IST
RIPSushant: Deepika Padukone emphasises on need for mental health awareness
Jun 14, 2020 20:27 IST
Kerala CM asks PM Modi to arrange Covid-19 tests in embassies for expats
Jun 14, 2020 20:26 IST
26 booked in Ludhiana for vandalising sewerage, water supply pipelines, creating ruckus
Jun 14, 2020 20:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.