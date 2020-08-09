Kolhapur’s positivity rate highest in state

PUNE Kolhapur district’s positivity rate is 35 per cent, highest in the state, according to state health minister Rajesh Tope. The positivity rate determines how many people are turning out to be positive out of those tested for Covid.

”The local administration has been asked to take appropriate steps,” said Tope.

The district till August 8 has reported 9,991 total Covid positive cases.

Tope along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief was in Karad on Sunday to review the pandemic situation in Satara and Kolhapur districts.

“We reviewed the situation in both districts, where the Covid cases are growing rapidly and as a result the doubling rate is low. As far as Kolhapur is concerned, the positivity rate is 35 per cent which is highest in Maharashtra,” said Tope while stressing that administration needs to increase contact tracing and testing of people.