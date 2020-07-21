Kotkapura firing: Court issues arrest warrant against ex-DSP

The court of duty magistrate Ekta Uppal here on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against then deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Baljit Singh in the Kotkapura firing incident in 2015.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 police firing incidents on Monday moved an application in the court seeking Baljit’s arrest in the case.

The SIT had summoned Baljit to join investigation on a couple of occasions, but he had failed to appear. Fearing arrest, he had moved an anticipatory bail petition in the district and sessions court last week, but it was dismissed.

Also, Baljit was named as an accused in another FIR (number 129) registered in 2018 in connection with the Kotkapura firing episode, but was granted bail in the case.

EX-KOTKAPURA SHO IN COP CUSTODY

The court of duty magistrate Chetan Sharma on Tuesday sent former Kotkapura SHO Gurdeep Singh Pandher to two-day police custody in Behbal Kalan police firing case. He was presented before the court on production warrant.

Last week, the SIT had named Pandher for criminal conspiracy in the Behbal Kalan incident. Pandher was arrested on June 25 for his alleged role in tampering with the evidence in the Kotkapura firing case. Presently, he is in judicial custody.

As per information, the SIT wants to cross interrogate Pandher and Baljit, which they believe will help in revealing the names of more people involved in these incidents. SIT officials said as they have secured police custody of Pandher, they are conducting raids to nab Baljit too.