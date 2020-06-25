Sections
Home / Cities / KOTKAPURA FIRING: Ex-SHO arrested, sent to day’s police custody

KOTKAPURA FIRING: Ex-SHO arrested, sent to day’s police custody

SIT includes Sections 409 and 467 of IPC against Pandher to the FIR registered in 2015

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Faridkot

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 police firing incidents, arrested then Kotkapura SHO Gurdeep Singh Pandher by adding Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) of the IPC in first information report (FIR) registered on Pandher’s complaint on October 14, 2015, against the protesters.

This is the third arrest in police firing cases in last 10 days. The SIT arrested advocate Sohail Singh Brar and Moga-based car dealer Pankaj Bansal last week in Behbal Kalan firing case. However, it is the first arrest made by the SIT in Kotkapura firing case since suspended inspector general (IG) Paramraj Singh Umranangal was put behind bars on February 19, 2019.

The court of duty magistrate Harwinder Singh Sindhia sent Pandher to one-day police custody. Pandher is also named an accused in the FIR number 129 registered in 2018 by the SIT in Kotkapura firing case and he was out on bail.

District attorney Rajnish Goyal, who appeared for SIT, told the court that in its investigation report, police had claimed that 10 rounds were fired by five cops in self-defence after protestors attacked them. “But those five cops have already confessed in the court that no shots were fired. Pandher has not submitted those bullets or their empty shells in the armoury; there is no trace of those bullets which are a government property. Even if the bullets were fired, they were not sent to any laboratory for forensic. Pandher had taken these bullets in his possessions and made forged entry in register number 19 to show that these bullets were fired by cops in self-defence. The police remand of the accused is required for further investigation,” he added.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian-American docs, gurdwara launch food drive for corona patients
Jun 25, 2020 23:16 IST
KOTKAPURA FIRING: Ex-SHO arrested, sent to day’s police custody
Jun 25, 2020 23:14 IST
Lightning kills 24 in UP, 83 in Bihar, PM Modi expresses grief
Jun 25, 2020 23:12 IST
Will of people at heart of Covid-19 fight: Niti Aayog’s V K Paul
Jun 25, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.