Kotkapura firing: Fearing arrest, ex-Kotkapura DSP seek anticipatory bail

The then Kotkapura DSP Baljit Singh on Tuesday approached the court of Faridkot duty magistrate seeking anticipatory bail in the Kotkapura firing case.The court of duty...

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The then Kotkapura DSP Baljit Singh on Tuesday approached the court of Faridkot duty magistrate seeking anticipatory bail in the Kotkapura firing case.

The court of duty magistrate Rajesh Kumar has summoned records and the matter is listed for July 13.

The SIT probing the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents had summoned the then Faridkot SSP Sukhmander Singh Mann and Baljit for questioning back to back two days last week, but they had failed to appear.

The SIT wanted to cross question them and the then Kotkapura SHO Gurdeep Singh Pandher.



The SIT arrested Pandher on June 25 by adding Sections 409 and 467 of the IPC in FIR 192, which was registered on Pandher’s complaint on October 14, 2015.

However, Baljit was named as an accused in another FIR registered in 2018 in connection with the Kotkapura firing case, he was granted bail in that case.

FIR 129 was registered on August 7, 2018, under Sections 307, 323, 341 of the IPC and the Arms Act against unidentified cops. Later, the SIT had added more Sections in the FIR.

