KT-1 tiger dies at rescue centre in Nagpur

The KT-1 tiger from the buffer area of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), who killed five persons from Kolara, Bawanwada and Satara, died at Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur,...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:28 IST

By Badri Chatterjee and Pradip Kumar Maitra,

The KT-1 tiger from the buffer area of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), who killed five persons from Kolara, Bawanwada and Satara, died at Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur, Monday morning.

Prima facie, the post mortem of the aberrant tiger revealed that he died due Septicaemia(a severe bloodstream infection leading to inflammation) also known as blood poisoning, the team, including experts and veterinarians, from the Nagpur Veterinary College (NVC), National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), and Gorewada rescue centre, said based on preliminary analysis.

The tiger was noticed in distress in the morning hours by forest guards. Doctors declared the animal dead at 7 am. “Though the cause of death appears to be septicaemia, the final post-mortem report is awaited,” said Nandkishore Kale, divisional manager of Gorewada Project.

Dr Madhuri Hedau, assistant professor, NVC who led the post-mortem examination, said “The tiger was two-and-half to three years old. We found the presence of abscesses (collection of pus buildup within the tissue) on the tiger’s left hind leg that could have spread the infection leading to Septicaemia as per our tentative assessment. We have collected tissue samples and sent them for further examination, and we will have more clarity on the cause of death after the lab results and toxicology report.”



The big cat, KT-1 was brought to Gorewada Wildlife Rescue Centre on June 11. The tiger was then quarantined, as per directives by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The beast showed poor appetite since arrival and failed to acclimatise to captive life. The team of experts from Wildlife Research and Training Centre, Gorewada, were observing the tiger. The KT-1 was, however, active and showed no signs of any core illness, said Nandkishor Kale, divisional manager, Gorewada Project, Nagpur.

