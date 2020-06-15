KU yet to give clarity on exam schedule, students anxious

The Haryana government has made it clear that students of final year will appear for their terminal examinations between July 1 and July 31 and the results be declared by August 7. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UNCERTAINTY: Confusion prevails over promotion criteria; management to meet today

Haryana government’s notification regarding final year exams in higher and technical education institutions is already out, but Kurukshetra University is yet to decide its future course of action.

The uncertainty has given way to confusion among lakhs of students enrolled in various varsity programmes and courses offered on campus as well as in its affiliated colleges.

The government has made it clear that students of final year will appear for their terminal examinations between July 1 and July 31 and the results be declared by August 7.

The management of Kurukshetra University has called a meeting on Monday to make the decision.

“The government’s guidelines were issued on Friday, but I have yet to go through them. In this regard, we are going to hold a meeting on Monday,” said university’s vice-chancellor (V-C) Nita Khanna.

WEIGHTAGE WOES

The government has announced that students in intermediate semesters will be promoted with 50% weightage of internal assessment and 50% weightage of marks obtained in previous examination.

The notification has, however, also categorically mentioned, “If the university intends to take examinations of such students of the campus departments, they may do so.”

Many students are finding it confusing and seeking clarity from the university.

“Though we have read the guidelines issued by the government, we don’t know whether we will have to appear in the exams or the university will promote us,” said a student of BTech (printing and technologies), mass communication department.

Even students of about 250 colleges associated with the Kurukshetra University are waiting for any formal communication.

“We are eagerly waiting for any notification from our college about the exams, but there is no clarity yet,” said a BSc second year student of DAV Girls College, Yamunanagar.

Kurukshetra University controller of examinations Hukum Singh said, “The final call will be made by the academic council of the university and we will implement whatever decision they make.”

Reacting to the problems being faced by students, a senior professor of the university, who sought to remain anonymous, said, “The university should clear the air immediately. Only 16 days are left for the exams and those appearing for them have to make arrangements for their travel and stay.”

He said the government’s ‘limited’ guidelines were not sufficient as a lot of preparation and work needed to be done to conduct the exams of final year students and promote others to next semesters.