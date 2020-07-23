Kuldeep Bishnoi backs Sachin Pilot, urges Congress high command to promote mass leaders

Sections
In a video message, Bishnoi said he wants to tell the high command to bring mass leaders forward in the states as they are capable enough to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Adampur legislator and senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Thursday backed former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia and said the duo leaving the party is hurting the Congress.

“Many people associated with the BJP have spread rumours that Kuldeep is leaving the Congress after I congratulated my good friends Jyotiraditya Scindia of the BJP and Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena for taking oath as Rajya Sabha MPs. I want to make it clear that I am a Congressman by birth and will never quit it,” he added.

Bishnoi said the party high command should give other responsibilities to those who have been occupying chairs in the Congress for 35 years and have never plunged into the poll fray.



“I had paid a huge cost by not considering a leader to anyone except Rahul Gandhi and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. I am again saying that these two are only my leaders,” Bishnoi added.

