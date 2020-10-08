Sections
Home / Cities / Kullu admn awaits guidelines for Dussehra celebrations

Kullu admn awaits guidelines for Dussehra celebrations

Kullu Dussehra is a week-long festival that is celebrated in Dhalpur ground in Kullu.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Kullu district administration has urged the state government to issue guidelines to organise Kullu Dussehra festival amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kullu deputy commissioner Richa Verma said that due to the pandemic, the festival will not be a grand affair, therefore, the administration has sought guidelines from the government to organise the week-long festival.

President of district Deity Priest Association, Jaichand Thakur said that Dev Samaj will follow the guidelines issued by the government for organising the festival.

However, chief priest of Raghunath Temple, Maheshwar Singh said that Rathunath’s rath yatra will also take place on the day of Dussehra.

Kullu Dussehra is a week-long festival that is celebrated in Dhalpur ground in Kullu where people in large numbers take part in the festival.

