Kullu DM announces new regulations to check traffic violations at Atal Tunnel

To check traffic-related incidents at Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, Kullu district administration on Wednesday issued traffic regulations.

Any kind of violations will attract penal action under the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019. A notification to this effect was issued by Kullu district magistrate Richa Verma under Section 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and also under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Within three days of inauguration, three accidents were reported inside the tunnel besides several instances of rash and negligent driving.

Atal Tunnel, Rohtang has become one of the major attractions for tourists and local people since its inauguration, and a large number of public gatherings and some incidents of a nuisance like overspeeding, unnecessary stoppage, outrageous driving has been reported, reads the notification.

It said that the Kullu superintendent of police vide a letter on October 6 has requested to issue necessary remedial measures in the interest of the safety of commuters.

“Therefore, unnecessary stoppage, overspeeding (more than the speed limit mentioned in signboards), rash driving, wrong overtaking, etc. inside the tunnel shall be strictly prohibited and strict action shall be initiated under new Motor Vehicle Act, 2019 for any violation,” states the notification.

There shall be a complete ban of unnecessary movement in emergency exits tunnel and any violation shall attract action under Section 144 of the CrPC.

“There shall be a complete ban on photography and videography for the area starting from 200 meters before the south portal up to the end of the tunnel. Any violation of this order shall attract strict action under prevailing provisions of the act,” it said.