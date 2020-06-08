Sections
Home / Cities / Kullu man arrested for spreading rumours about Covid-19 cases on social media

Kullu man arrested for spreading rumours about Covid-19 cases on social media

Police said the man had posted on his Facebook page that six new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kullu district. Later, he deleted the post.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 18:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(Representative image)

Police on Monday arrested a man for spreading rumours about Covid-19 positive cases on his Facebook page, in Kullu district.

Police said the accused Maheshwar Singh,30, a resident of Beaser village in the district had posted on his Facebook page that six new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kullu district. Later, he deleted the post.

A case under Section 505 (statements conducting to public mischief) and 188 (disobedience to orders) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 54 (punishment for false warning) of Disaster Management Act has been registered.

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said all verified information is being provided on social media sites and through press briefs. He has advised people to only post information on their social media accounts after verification.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Disha, Rakul step out after lockdown, are greeted by swarm of paparazzi
Jun 08, 2020 19:55 IST
‘Biggest blow’: RSS body opposes pictorial warning on beedi packs by Centre
Jun 08, 2020 19:51 IST
Elli AvrRam: So much of learning happened in the lockdown for me
Jun 08, 2020 19:49 IST
J&K health experts warn of alarming Covid-19 spread if people violate protocol
Jun 08, 2020 19:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.