Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Kullu man held for murder after wife succumbs to injuries

Kullu man held for murder after wife succumbs to injuries

The arrest was made based on the complaint given by the deceased woman’s father, police said.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 17:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The Kullu police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife in the district’s Sainj area on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Khem Raj while his deceased wife is Khemdasi.

In his police complaint, the deceased’s father, Jeevan Das, said Khemdasi was married to the accused for 13 years and the couple bore three children. However, Khem Raj used to beat his wife frequently, Das alleged.

On Thursday, Das received a phone call from the accused saying that his daughter had got injured after tripping in the garden on Wednesday night. She was rushed to the Regional Hospital, Kullu, where she succumbed to her injuries.

When Das reached the hospital, he saw a deep wound on his daughter’s head besides visible injury marks on her arms, waist and legs. Suspecting that Khem Raj had physically hurt his daughter, Das filed a murder case against the accused.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said the accused was arrested based on Das’s complaint and that investigation in the case was on.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
Dec 04, 2020 15:53 IST
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Dec 04, 2020 18:17 IST
Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma dies; PM Modi pays tribute
Dec 04, 2020 17:04 IST
First look of MH-60 Romeo chopper for Indian Navy
Dec 04, 2020 17:28 IST

latest news

Sonam Kapoor slams false reports on Anil Kapoor testing positive for Covid
Dec 04, 2020 18:14 IST
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
Dec 04, 2020 18:17 IST
CSE hands over honey adulterant fructose syrup sample to FSSAI
Dec 04, 2020 18:12 IST
‘Jadeja’s still dizzy’: Kohli explains why Chahal came as concussion sub
Dec 04, 2020 18:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.