Sections
Home / Cities / Kullu man, Russian woman who were held while sneaking to Shimla to tie knot

Kullu man, Russian woman who were held while sneaking to Shimla to tie knot

On Sunday, the couple reached Kullu from Noida and have been put in institutional quarantine for 14-days. After the completion of the quarantine period, the couple will tie a knot, they said.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:01 IST

By Navneet Rathore, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Jitender and his girlfriend Lidia Volf (HT Photo)

A man from Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district and his Russian girlfriend who were arrested last month while trying to sneak into Shimla in a truck amid the imposition of curfew to contain coronavirus, will soon tie a knot in Durah village.

On Sunday, the couple reached Kullu from Noida and have been put in institutional quarantine for 14-days. After the completion of the quarantine period, the couple will tie a knot, they said.

On May 29, they registered their marriage in a court and will now be marrying in his native village by following rituals.

Jitender, 24, who runs a cafe in Kasol fell in love with Lidia Volf, 35, a painter from Russia when she visited his cafe two years ago.



In May, the duo was arrested at Shoghi town, some 15 km from here on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway. They were coming from Noida in Uttar Pradesh without curfew pass and hiding in the truck. They were planning to get married on reaching the groom’s hometown Nirmand in Kullu district.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh hospital told to seek consent before referring patients to PGIMER emergency ward
Jun 07, 2020 20:53 IST
Man takes almost professional-looking portraits of a stray cat. Watch
Jun 07, 2020 20:45 IST
Cautious Afghanistan cricketers begin month-long training camp in Kabul
Jun 07, 2020 20:40 IST
Vicky Kaushal kept filming Manmarziyaan scene after getting hit by pan
Jun 07, 2020 20:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.