Kullu man, Russian woman who were held while sneaking to Shimla to tie knot

A man from Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district and his Russian girlfriend who were arrested last month while trying to sneak into Shimla in a truck amid the imposition of curfew to contain coronavirus, will soon tie a knot in Durah village.

On Sunday, the couple reached Kullu from Noida and have been put in institutional quarantine for 14-days. After the completion of the quarantine period, the couple will tie a knot, they said.

On May 29, they registered their marriage in a court and will now be marrying in his native village by following rituals.

Jitender, 24, who runs a cafe in Kasol fell in love with Lidia Volf, 35, a painter from Russia when she visited his cafe two years ago.

In May, the duo was arrested at Shoghi town, some 15 km from here on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway. They were coming from Noida in Uttar Pradesh without curfew pass and hiding in the truck. They were planning to get married on reaching the groom’s hometown Nirmand in Kullu district.