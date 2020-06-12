Kurukshetra police arrested 350 persons for lockdown violations in past two months

SP Astha Modi said as many 1,300 cops and 46 mobile teams were on the ground for implementation of lockdown orders. (Representational image) (HT FILE)

The Kurukshetra police arrested 350 people and registered 239 FIRs in the past two-and-a-half-months for lockdown violations, superintendent of police Astha Modi revealed during a meeting chaired by additional chief secretary TC Gupta on Thursday.

Besides, the police also challaned 355 people for venturing out without a mask and collected fines to the tune of Rs 1.77 lakh from them.

Apart from this, 11,089 people were challaned for traffic violations and 168 vehicles impounded during the period. The fine collected from them amounted to Rs 34.50 lakh, said the SP.

Action was also taken against 132 shopkeepers for violations during the lockdown.

The SP said that as many 1,300 cops and 46 mobile teams were on the ground for implementation of lockdown orders.

During the meeting, Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Dheerener Khadgata also presented a report about the working of the district administration during the lockdown.

The ACS directed the officials to work as per the action plan to slow the spread of the infection in the district without affecting the normal life of people.