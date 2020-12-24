Kurukshetra University postpones UG, PG exams till February end

The Kurukshetra University has decided to postpone graduation and post-graduation examinations till the last week of February due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the previous schedule, the examinations of the odd semesters of graduation and post-graduation courses were slated to be held in December. The decision is likely to affect about one lakh students studying in the campus and around 250 colleges of the state affiliated with the varsity.

Brajesh Sawhney, director, public relations of Kurukshetra University, said due to the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, the academic council of the university has decided to postpone the examinations till February end. He said the entire syllabus will be included for the examinations and colleges have been directed to complete it as per schedule. However, the exams of students in technical courses like B Tech, studying at the campus, are being conducted online.

Colleges affiliated with the university are yet to receive any official communication in this regard. “We are not sure when the examinations will be conducted but online classes are being conducted to complete the syllabus,” said Hari Prakash Sharma, principal of the Indira Gandhi National College Ladwa.

A BSc final year student of DAV Girls’ College Yamunanagar said,“As per the previous schedule, our fifth semester exams should have been completed in December and classes for the sixth and last semester should have started in January. But now, our exams have been delayed by three months and we will get a short window for the last semester, exams for which will be held in May.” “This will delay completion of graduation and we may face problems in getting admission in post graduation courses,” she added.

The students say there is no clarity whether the examinations will be conducted online or offline. As per the university management, the state government has not issued any guidelines to resume physical classes yet and the decision to conduct the exams will be taken in February.