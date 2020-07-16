Sections
Kurukshetra varsity to implement outcome-based education model from coming session

Will bring major changes in syllabus, teaching-learning system in all 49 departments and institutions of the university

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:55 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra University has decided to implement outcome-based education (OBE) model to improve the skills of students and fix accountability of the teachers in the coming academic session.

Officials claim that KU will be the first varsity in the state to implement such a learning outcome-based curriculum framework in consonance with the requirements of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and other national and international accreditation agencies.

The decision will bring major changes in the teaching and learning process from the session beginning August-September 2020.

OBE is a student-centric teaching and learning methodology in which the course delivery and assessment are planned to achieve stated objectives and outcomes.



University’s vice-chancellor (V-C) Nita Khanna said, “It will be a massive exercise to change the syllabus of all 49 on-campus departments and institutes in one go.”

“We have taken advantage of the Covid-19 lockdown period to consult various stakeholders such as students, teachers, alumni, and employers. Our faculty has braced itself and we are now ready to launch the new system from the forthcoming session,” she added.

The V-C said that OBE generates transparent expectations of the results as students can understand what they expect from their courses while teachers can understand what they need to demonstrate throughout the course.

“Even the teachers can structure their classes according to the students’ wishes by reading transparently what needs to be done,” she added.

The V-C said that instructors will analyse the results a student has accomplished and in which area they are upgraded to analyse the talent and provide individual assistance and direction to meet their demands.

Brajesh Sawhney, director public relations, Kurukshetra University, said this model will help in improving the professional skills of students.

He said the main motive behind the move is to improve students’ teamwork capabilities besides communication, leadership and time-management skills.

He said the methodology will later be extended to colleges affiliated with the university.

