Kurukshetra woman ASI among two held for taking bribe to settle molestation case

ASI Kailash Kaur and Bala Devi were caught red-handed at the former’s residence

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Kurukshetra police and a complainant were arrested for taking ₹30,000 in lieu of settling a molestation case.

An official spokesperson of the Kurukshetra police said ASI Kailash Kaur and Bala Devi were caught red-handed at the former’s residence by a team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Singh Tomar in the presence of duty magistrate Jaivir Singh Ranga.

He said Bala had filed a false complaint of molestation against a man from Kacchwa village of Karnal to blackmail him and later, with the help of the ASI, she demanded ₹30,000 from him to withdraw her complaint.

Following the complaint of the victim’s son, Kurukshetra police formed a team and the two women were arrested for blackmailing the Karnal man.



