KYC expiration pretext used in multiple cases of online fraud

A text message with a pretext of KYC expiration for a popular e-wallet was sent to multiple victims of online fraud in Bibvewadi, Pune. A 61-year-old man was duped of Rs 1,11,138 after he called a phone number mentioned in an SMS he received on his mobile phone on April 17, according to police. He lost money from three different bank accounts.

In a similar incident, another person was duped of Rs 1,96,393 after he called the number mentioned in an SMS he received on April 17.

In yet another case registered on Sunday, a 55-year-old man lost Rs 43,998 through multiple transactions.

All complainants in the case are above 55 years of age.

The SMS warned the complainants of expiration of know-your-customer (KYC) sections of their e-wallet. The SMS provided them with a phone number on which they could call to extend their KYC.

Once the complainants called the number, the callers tricked them into making a transaction of Rs 1 and told the complainants that the transactions failed due to expired KYC.

To update the KYC, they were asked to download an application called Quick Support App onto their mobile phones. The application provided access to the bank details of the complainants’ links with the e-wallet.

Without sharing any more details of the case, police inspector crime Muralidhar Khokale of Bibvewadi police station said that the police station has received more such complaints.

The trend of using the false pretext of the e-wallet’s KYC expiration to commit online fraud started around a year ago, according to police inspector Jayram Paygude of the cyber police station.

“People share confidential information, OTPs and download whatever the caller asks them to without verifying. That is a problem,” said PI Paygude.

The cases have come on the radar of the city police’s cybercrime cell.