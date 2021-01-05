L-G adviser reviews arrangements for vaccination in J&K

Adviser to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Monday reviewed arrangements for smooth implementation of Covid-19 vaccination plan across Jammu and Kashmir at a high-level meeting.

The meeting was attended by financial commissioner health and medical education Atal Dulloo, National Health Mission director for J&K Bhupinder Kumar, JK Medical Supplies Corporation managing director Dr Yashpal Sharma, Jammu health services director Dr Renu Sharma among other officials.

State immunisation officer Dr Qazi Haroon and other officials joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Bhatnagar directed the officials to plan effectively beforehand and compile the database of potential vaccinators, prioritised groups of beneficiaries to be administered the vaccine in its initial stages so that no bottlenecks are faced during vaccination drives.

‘Vaccine to be available in 10 days’

Atal Dulloo informed in the meeting that the Covid vaccine will be available in the next 10 days.

He apprised the L-G advisor that district-level trainings have already been imparted and required workforce has been prepared for effective implementation of the vaccination plan.

Revealing the priority order for immunisation, Dullo said, “First 1.6 lakh health care workers in J&K will be vaccinated followed by 7 lakh frontline workers. Thereafter, around 20 lakh people who are above 50 years of age in the UT will be covered.”