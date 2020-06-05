Sections
Home / Cities / L-G chairs University of Kashmir council meet

L-G chairs University of Kashmir council meet

L-G Girish Chandra Murmu, chancellor of the University of Kashmir, chaired a meeting of the university council, through video conferencing, on Friday.He sought a detailed report on activities and...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

L-G Girish Chandra Murmu, chancellor of the University of Kashmir, chaired a meeting of the university council, through video conferencing, on Friday.

He sought a detailed report on activities and initiatives taken up by the university and advised the authorities to adopt a futuristic approach for upgrade of infrastructural, and academic and research programmes on varied subjects. It was informed that Rs 50 crore has been approved under the RUSA for research and innovative hub.

He complimented the University authorities for achieving high position under the NIRF ranking and securing the 53rd rank among universities, besides being the topmost university in J&K.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

K Deep’s family seeks Punjab govt help for singer’s treatment
Jun 05, 2020 21:57 IST
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
Jun 05, 2020 21:58 IST
Promotion for Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan, pay hike for all categories
Jun 05, 2020 21:55 IST
5 doctors among 182 Covid-19 cases reported in J&K
Jun 05, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.