L-G inaugurates workshop on youth engagement, outreach

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the UT administration is aiming to create an institutional mechanism, an assembly line, to groom youngsters. “We are open for business and committed to building strong and sustainable partnership,” he said while inaugurating a day-long workshop on youth engagement and outreach in Jammu and Kashmir organised by the administration.

The workshop was attended by top industry heads from Ashok Leyland, ICICI Foundation, Bombay Stock Exchange, IIMs/IITs and policy analysts from across the country.

Officials said the outreach programme is aimed to create opportunities and infrastructure for engaging youth, addressing their issues and concerns, and empower them in entrepreneurship, self-employability and create a livelihood for them in a well-curated and holistic manner.

Addressing the gathering of policy analysts and corporate heads of different organisations during the inaugural session of the event, Sinha said that in the past, many initiatives were taken to engage the youth here but all of them somehow fell short of meeting all the requirements so there is a need to have an umbrella programme that dovetails all the resources meant for this purpose to achieve the goal of youth empowerment and youth development.



“I believe in concrete plans and immediate execution. My idea of the institutional mechanism under Mission Youth is to ensure that we have a concrete framework and a definite timeline to execute it on the fertile ground that we have prepared,” he said.

On the occasion, Sinha also announced that a seed fund of Rs 200 crores has been earmarked for creating initial infrastructure and institutional support for meeting the initial needs of this program.

The Lt Governor also sought support from the national-level investors and industry experts in creating robust infrastructure and employment avenues for the youth of the UT.

During the workshop, Ashok Leyland proposed the establishment of rural schools where school dropouts could be admitted to learn skills and trained to deliver in trades.

