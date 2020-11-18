Sections
L-G orders removal of debris from Yamuna floodplain, installation of CCTVs for surveillance

New Delhi: Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to remove debris from the Yamuna floodplains and install CCTVs for...

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to remove debris from the Yamuna floodplains and install CCTVs for surveillance.

The directions were issued to DDA officials in a meeting on Wednesday where the L-G reviewed the progress of the ongoing restoration work of the riverfront.

The L-G tweeted, “Chaired meeting with @official_dda to review progress of Restoration and Rejuvenation of Yamuna River Front. Emphasised upon time bound completion of landscaping, greening and plantation in the area to restore wetlands & riverine ecosystem.”

“Directed removal of malba on top priority, CCTV based surveillance for protection of floodplains,” Baijal posted in another tweet.

DDA officials say that routine drives are being carried out to remove encroachment from the river floodplain. “We already have 78 CCTV cameras installed at 26 different locations on the floodplain. We are in the process of installing 18 CCTV cameras at six different locations. As for removing the debris from the floodplain, a majority of the agencies have already done that. We will be taking action against those who are yet to remove the debris,” said a DDA official.

