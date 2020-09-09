Sections
Home / Cities / L-G reviews security arrangements along the Indo-Pak border

L-G reviews security arrangements along the Indo-Pak border

Amid spike in ceasefire violations along the 744km-long Line of Control (LoC) and terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha visited the...

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Amid spike in ceasefire violations along the 744km-long Line of Control (LoC) and terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha visited the forward defence posts of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district to assess the security scenario.

“The L-G visited Bobiya border outpost on and reviewed the security setup. He was accompanied by IG BSF NS Jamwal, Jammu divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma, IGP Jammu zone Mukesh Singh and other officers of the civil administration and BSF,” a BSF spokesperson said.

Jamwal briefed him about border domination grid, assessment on threat perception and measures undertaken to strengthen the border protection grid.

Sinha interacted with BSF officers and commanders, and stressed that government recognises their unparalleled contribution towards national security.



“He was satisfied with the measures taken by BSF to safeguard life and property of people and to prevent trans-border crimes. IG BSF requested the L-G to help BSF in clearing wild growth through MNREGA, and to urge farmers to carry out agricultural activities along the zero line ahead of fencing and timely completion of projects under the border works,” he said.

Jamwal requested him to look into the matter of erratic power supply and prevent frequent breakdowns because it hampers border domination.

