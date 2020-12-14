L-G Sinha visits Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, reviews restoration work of palaces

Lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha visited Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, a symbol of royal Dogra history of the erstwhile princely state, on Monday and inspected the ongoing restoration and renovation works of the palaces.

Chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Jammu divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma; Jammu district commissioner Sushma Chauhan, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society executive director Deepika Sharma and other officials were also present.

Deepika briefed the L-G about the restoration works. Sinha visited different sections of the complex to review the progress and quality of work. He asked the officials to expedite the work.

On December 3, L-G’s principal secretary Nitishwar Kumar had visited the complex and sought a detailed briefing on progress of the restoration works and details of structures that need to be preserved, besides discussing issues pertaining to restoration of the Dogra Art Museum, preservation of historical records, etc.

On November 29, Dogra Sadar Sabha president Gulchain Singh Charak had raised the issue of preservation of archival records while expediting the restoration work of the Mubarak Mandi Palace Complex in Jammu in accordance with rules and regulations laid down by the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society.

During the visit, Charak had expressed serious concerns over inordinate delays in restoration of the complex which is a primary heritage of Jammu region.

L-G chairs metro outline plan meet

Sinha also chaired a meeting to steer light metro rail projects for the two capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, at the civil secretariat in Jammu on Monday.

Chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, principal secretary housing and urban development Dheeraj Gupta, principal secretary to L-G Nitishwar Kumar, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (Jammu/Srinagar) MD/CEO Ankita Kar, representatives from MAHA-Metro and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Representatives of MAHA-Metro gave a presentation regarding works related to the project, besides highlighting key issues on Jammu and Srinagar metro rail corridors.

The Jammu light rail system will be 23km long with 22 stations between Bantalab and Bari Brahmana, while the Srinagar one will be 25km long, including 12.5km from Indira Nagar to HMT Junction and 12.5km from Hazuri Bagh to Osmanabad, with 24 stations (12 stations on each corridor).

Sinha said once the project is approved it should be completed within two years from the date of commencement.

Delegation of de-notified nomadic tribes development council calls on L-G

A delegation of de-notified nomadic tribes development council (All India) called on lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

The delegation led by Anil Devidas Phad (national secretary) apprised the L-G about various welfare issues of the tribal community and submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the establishment of de-notified nomadic tribes development board in J&K on the lines of the central board, a district-level grievances redressal council for de-notified nomadic tribes, a domestic survey of de-notified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes among others.

Sinha observed that the Forest Rights Act is being implemented in the UT and the government is working with an agenda of equitable and balanced development for the upliftment of all sections of the society. He assured the delegation that the issues put forth by them will be taken up for consideration on merit.