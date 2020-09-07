Lab says result of 10-year-old from Thane district came positive for Covid; her family says she didn’t take the test

The parents of a 10-year-old girl from Thane’s Murbad town were surprised to learn on Saturday that their daughter had tested positive for Covid-19, because, according to them, she never went for the swab test.

The family, from Nahacha Khadak village, decided to undergo rapid antigen tests after the result of one of their neighbours came positive on Saturday morning. The girl’s father went to the zilla parishad’s lab testing centre to inquire about the process. As he was asked to take an appointment for the tests, the girl’s father registered the names of his family members and left.

In the evening, the family received a call from the centre to inform them that the girl was Covid-positive. They then immediately informed the authorities concerned that she never underwent testing.

During inquiry, the authorities learnt that the lab technician at the centre had used the empty vial with the girl’s name to store samples of another person. S Bansode, Murbad’s medical officer, said, “Most of our staff have tested positive for the virus and we are short-staffed. The person on duty registered the names of those who had to undergo tests at a later slot directly on the vials instead of writing them in the register. He first stuck the name stickers on the vials and then added the samples when the patients visited the centre. This caused a lot of confusion as the samples were misplaced or put in wrong vials. Some other patient’s samples were added to the vial with the girl’s name.”

Bansode said that the lab in-charge has been transferred with immediate effect after the incident came to light.

The girl’s father, aged 42, said, “A lab employee was taking down the names of everyone who wanted to take the test and allotting time slots. I was asked to come at 4pm and he took the names of my family members who had to undergo the test. We could not go on Saturday and decided to go on Monday instead, as none of us had any symptoms. But on Saturday evening, we got a call from the lab saying that my 10-year-old daughter had tested positive and an ambulance would be coming to our home to take her to a Covid-19 facility.”

The family panicked after the call as their daughter never got tested.

“I immediately called the local medical officer and informed them about the incident. He promised to investigate the matter and we were later told that the lab had made a mistake,” the girl’s father said.

Murbad, a small town about 50km from Thane, had begun to witness a sudden spike in Covid cases after Ganeshotsav, following which the local governing body has initiated antigen testing at the centre.

Until August 22 (Ganesh Chaturthi), there were 478 cases. However, as locals came together for the festivities, the figures surged, said authorities. In the past 10 days, the cases rose to 679. At least 60 to 80 tests are conducted every day in the village, of which 25 to 30 come positive.