Labour couple heading to Usmanabad killed in road accident in Indapur

PUNE: A husband-wife duo of migrant masons travelling on a two-wheeler was killed by a speeding car driven by a man taking his family to Karnataka, on Sunday. The deceased and the car occupants were travelling to hometowns due to the coronavirus lockdown. A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, the deceased’s granddaughter, who was riding with the couple survived the accident, according to the local police.

The deceased were identified as Dayanan Pundalik Dupargode, 50, and Suvarna Dayanand Dupargode, 47, residents of Ambedkarnagar in Dhayari, Pune, and natives of Nilegaon, Tuljapur, Usmanabad. The arrested man was identified as Shantappa Shivsharanappa Mhetre, 47, a resident of Mattimode village in Gulbarga in Karnataka who works as a driver and had hired the car to take his family of five to Karnataka.

The driver was arrested on Sunday night and released on bond by a local court on Monday morning.

The deceased were travelling with the girl Vedika Manoj Dupargude to Usmanabad. They were all taken to sub-divisional hospital in Indapur.

“They were travelling with two other motorcycles with two people each. They had stopped on the roadside to drink water when the speeding car rammed into them. The two were crushed and died on the spot. The child was thrown off the track of the car, on impact, and she escaped with minor injuries,” said hawaldar Appasaheb More of Indapur police station in Pune rural police jurisdiction who is investigating the case.

The incident happened in Londhe Vasti area of Indapur at 11:30am as the couple were travelling with their granddaughter to Osmanabad from Pune due to the lockdown.

“The child was their son’s daughter and had come to their house in Pune before lockdown. The two were going back to their native place,” said More.

The car heading from Mumbai was also carrying the arrested man’s wife, two sons and a daughter. While the deceased were on an Suzuki Access-125 two-wheeler owned by a family member registered in Pune, the car was a white Hyundai Accent registered in Thane.